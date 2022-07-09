Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPD. Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.41.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

