Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,072,000 after acquiring an additional 119,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,643,000 after acquiring an additional 82,323 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,306,000 after acquiring an additional 147,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Several analysts have commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

