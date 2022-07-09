Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Shares Sold by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,848 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in Eyenovia were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,959,998 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,796.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 38,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,492.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,865,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,602,743.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 219,874 shares of company stock worth $433,109. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.06.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

