Faceter (FACE) Market Capitalization Achieves $392,908.86

Faceter (FACE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $392,908.86 and approximately $19,167.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

