Family Capital Trust Co Buys 330 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after buying an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after buying an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,542,000 after buying an additional 216,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,859 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $101.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,270,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

