Family Capital Trust Co Buys 585 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises about 2.8% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co owned about 0.70% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.
LRGF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,339. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $47.00.
