Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at National Bankshares

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIL. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Filo Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Filo Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.18.

Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

