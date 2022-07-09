Financial Analysis: Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) vs. Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 30.93% 19.31% 15.00% Ecoark -32.15% -30.50% -17.49%

48.8% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Ecoark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Epsilon Energy and Ecoark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Ecoark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $42.40 million 3.34 $11.63 million $0.61 9.75 Ecoark $15.56 million 4.17 -$20.89 million ($0.80) -3.07

Epsilon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ecoark. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epsilon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Epsilon Energy beats Ecoark on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epsilon Energy (Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 110,969 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves, 819,726 barrels of NGL, and 305,052 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Ecoark (Get Rating)

Ecoark Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solution businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as provides transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations. The company also provides freshness management solutions for fresh food growers, suppliers, processors, distributors, grocers, and restaurants. In addition, it offers Zest Fresh solution, a cloud-based post-harvest shelf-life and freshness management solution that matches customer freshness requirements with actual product freshness and reduces post-harvest losses; and Zest Delivery solution, which provides real-time monitoring and control for prepared food delivery containers, and helps delivery and dispatch personnel to ensure the quality and safety of delivered food. Further, the company is involved in financial activities, including investing in various early stage startups. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

