Financial Analysis: Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) vs. uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) and Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of uniQure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of uniQure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for uniQure and Petros Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure 0 0 8 0 3.00 Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

uniQure presently has a consensus price target of $49.43, indicating a potential upside of 117.09%. Given uniQure’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe uniQure is more favorable than Petros Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares uniQure and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure $524.00 million 2.03 $329.59 million $6.89 3.30 Petros Pharmaceuticals $7.81 million 2.30 -$8.99 million ($1.15) -0.76

uniQure has higher revenue and earnings than Petros Pharmaceuticals. Petros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than uniQure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares uniQure and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure 61.76% 54.85% 41.53% Petros Pharmaceuticals N/A -52.48% -24.57%

Volatility & Risk

uniQure has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

uniQure beats Petros Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

uniQure Company Profile (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company markets its line of ED products in the form of vacuum erection device products. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

