Financial Analysis: Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

78.7% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of The Shyft Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rivian Automotive and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group 5.35% 21.67% 11.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rivian Automotive and The Shyft Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 523.79 -$4.69 billion N/A N/A The Shyft Group $991.79 million 0.69 $68.93 million $1.47 13.27

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rivian Automotive and The Shyft Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 6 12 0 2.58 The Shyft Group 0 1 0 1 3.00

Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus price target of 70.41, indicating a potential upside of 120.11%. The Shyft Group has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 169.23%. Given The Shyft Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Rivian Automotive.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Rivian Automotive on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc. manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles, including walk-in vans, cutaway vans, and truck bodies under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brands; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, cargo vans, and light duty pick-up trucks; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services, as well as parts and accessories. The Specialty Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; and manufactures and assembles truck bodies under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag brands. It also provides final assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis under the Builtmore Contract Manufacturing brand; and designs and installs custom lighting and upfit solutions for a range of specialty industries. In addition, this segment provides truck accessories under the Magnum brand; and a range of parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services for its motorhome and specialty chassis. The Shyft Group, Inc. sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.