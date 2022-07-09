Financial Contrast: ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) versus Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ALJ Regional and Generation Hemp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.21 -$4.64 million ($0.35) -6.20 Generation Hemp $680,000.00 65.81 -$9.82 million N/A N/A

ALJ Regional has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional -3.81% -244.21% -8.32% Generation Hemp -1,654.58% N/A -163.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ALJ Regional and Generation Hemp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ALJ Regional beats Generation Hemp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALJ Regional (Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; staffing; and system support and maintenance services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products; heavily illustrated books; and specialty commercial products. This segment also provides label, printing, and packaging solutions. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

About Generation Hemp (Get Rating)

Generation Hemp, Inc. provide post-harvest and midstream services to growers by drying, processing, cleaning, and stripping harvested hemp directly from the field and wetbaled. It also owns and leases industrial warehouse in Denver. Generation Hemp, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

