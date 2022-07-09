Financial Survey: American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) versus Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. American Electric Power pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Electric Power has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

This table compares American Electric Power and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 15.34% 10.65% 2.78% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 15.84% 16.85% 7.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Electric Power and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 0 1 6 0 2.86 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Electric Power currently has a consensus target price of $101.98, indicating a potential upside of 8.10%. Given American Electric Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Electric Power and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $16.80 billion 2.88 $2.49 billion $5.23 18.04 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $8.89 billion 0.39 $917.71 million $0.32 19.81

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL. American Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (Get Rating)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 hydroelectric plants, 30 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,957 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,638 km of transmission lines and 204,957 km of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

