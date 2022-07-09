Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart cards, door locks, authentication keys, vehicles, payment cards, internet of thing (IoT), and the automotive industry.

