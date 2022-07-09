First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.8% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,694,000 after acquiring an additional 129,389 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $231.46 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.80.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.