First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 57,278 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,278 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

NI stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 61.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

