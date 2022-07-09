First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 889 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,719 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $752.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $729.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $879.81. The company has a market cap of $779.67 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.65.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

