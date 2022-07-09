First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 933.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,641,000 after buying an additional 1,376,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after buying an additional 786,490 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after buying an additional 662,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,835,000 after buying an additional 483,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,590,000 after buying an additional 482,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.89. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

