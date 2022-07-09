First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $266.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.91. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.01 and a 1 year high of $498.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $361.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.22.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

