First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,201 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE RF opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

