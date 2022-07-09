First National Corp MA ADV Acquires New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 79,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

FLRN stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $30.68.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.