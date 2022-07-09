First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $100.68 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average is $104.29.

