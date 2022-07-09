First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICF. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,342,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,983,000. Brewster Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,451,000. Stone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,465,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,596,000.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $61.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

