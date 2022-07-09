First National Corp MA ADV Buys 9,861 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

SCHM opened at $64.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average is $72.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

