First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.38 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,301.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $33.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92.

