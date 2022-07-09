First National Corp MA ADV Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FREL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,737 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

FREL opened at $27.47 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $34.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77.

