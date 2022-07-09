First National Corp MA ADV Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $181.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.26. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

