First National Corp MA ADV Increases Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.10% of California Water Service Group worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWT opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $172.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,065 shares of company stock valued at $112,865 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

