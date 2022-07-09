First National Corp MA ADV Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 2.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 34.4% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 84,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 29.8% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK opened at $150.86 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.84.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.