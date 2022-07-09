First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,679 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 3.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 115.1% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 414,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,273,000 after acquiring an additional 221,577 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,425,000 after buying an additional 51,425 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 98,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.27 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $50.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

