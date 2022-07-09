Flamingo Trading 22.4% Higher This Week (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. Flamingo has a total market cap of $37.65 million and $18.70 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flamingo has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.00563599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033549 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

