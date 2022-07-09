Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.50 and last traded at $57.50. Approximately 521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average is $73.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

