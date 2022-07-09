FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Up 3.1%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.25 and last traded at $39.05. Approximately 1,024,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,940,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $75,000.

