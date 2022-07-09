Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $88.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.86.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FIG Partners upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $59.77 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.92.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.8483 dividend. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 438.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after acquiring an additional 533,936 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $3,687,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.