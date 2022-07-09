Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FRXBU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FRXBU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 3,400 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.