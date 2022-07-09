Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Trading Up 6.4%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

Fortran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRTN)

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

