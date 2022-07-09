Fractal Price Reaches $0.0261 on Major Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $432,723.63 and $76,955.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00128007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00557053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015271 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

