Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRU. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.58.

TSE FRU opened at C$13.09 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$8.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

