Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

FUSN opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.04.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 4,119.85%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Valliant sold 4,511 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $27,201.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,426.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,508 shares of company stock worth $137,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 190,944 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after buying an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

