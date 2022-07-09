FY2022 EPS Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Lifted by National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$401.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.93 million.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.47.

TSE CEU opened at C$2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$600.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.45. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.36 and a twelve month high of C$3.11.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 341,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$801,512.15. Insiders bought a total of 48,222 shares of company stock valued at $114,324 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

