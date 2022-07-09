G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $35.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

