GAMEE 24 Hour Volume Hits $366,612.00 (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $366,612.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00129338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.24 or 0.00558680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00033796 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

