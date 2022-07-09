Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE:GNK opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $711.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.69%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at $10,037,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $3,732,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 34,789 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $649,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

