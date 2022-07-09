General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Trimmed by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

Shares of GD opened at $221.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.85 and its 200-day moving average is $224.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

