Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Director Sells $38,607.80 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Mize sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $38,607.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,222 shares in the company, valued at $415,481.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of GEVO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 8,070,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,185,679. The company has a market capitalization of $502.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $8.27.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
