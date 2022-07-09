Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Director Sells $38,607.80 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Mize sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $38,607.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,222 shares in the company, valued at $415,481.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GEVO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 8,070,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,185,679. The company has a market capitalization of $502.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $8.27.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $5,853,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.