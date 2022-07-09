Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams Sells 57,306 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 57,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $144,984.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 312,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,457.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,070,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,679. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $502.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.30. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $8.27.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
