Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams Sells 57,306 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 57,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $144,984.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 312,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,457.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,070,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,679. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $502.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.30. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $8.27.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,830,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,904 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth $5,853,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,897 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 661,243 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 691.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 589,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 515,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.