GFG Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Invesco China Technology ETF accounts for about 3.4% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC owned about 1.08% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $11,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 610.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of CQQQ opened at $49.36 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $79.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

