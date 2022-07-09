GFG Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,932 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises 2.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 776 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 139,629 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,015.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,295 shares of company stock worth $7,732,812. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.