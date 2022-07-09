GFG Capital LLC Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

GFG Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $109.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.44. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.20 and a one year high of $158.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

