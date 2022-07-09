GFG Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GFG Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.86. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

