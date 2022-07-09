GFG Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,868,000 after buying an additional 298,147 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $60.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,085,423 shares of company stock valued at $82,220,203 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

